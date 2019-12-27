Christmas tree recycling services kicking off

Now that Christmas is over, several organizations are offering tree recycling services.

The services vary in how they operate as some are free but drop-off only while others offer pickup service. Here’s a list of some of the organizations that are offering services this year.

County of Kern

Residents can drop off their trees to any one of 23 locations across the county between Dec. 26 and Jan. 10. Residents in Bakersfield can also put their trees in the green waste container as long as the tree is cut into small pieces and the container lid can be properly closed.

Cal State Bakersfield will not serve as a drop-off location this year due to construction on campus.

The Bakersfield drop-off locations this year are:

Bena Landfill, 2951 Neumarkel Rd.

Shafter/Wasco Landfill, 17621 Scofield Rd.

Roberts Lane Transfer Station, 1900 Roberts Ln.

Bakersfield Green Waste Facility, 2601 S. Mt. Vernon Ave.

Bakersfield College, corner of Haley and University avenues

Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St. parking lot

Hours for drop off varies by location. The county urges residents to remove all ornaments and lights from their trees, including tree stands.

For more information, visit kernpublicworks.com

Independence High School

The school’s band and color guard are offering tree pickup service starting Saturday.

Students will pick up trees from your curb through Jan. 4 for a $10 minimum donation per tree. Proceeds will go toward purchasing music equipment, instrument repairs, uniforms, competition fees and more.

To make a reservation, visit ihsfalconband.org or call 661-368-5274.

Boy Scout Troop 712

The troop is also offering Christmas tree pickup and recycling for a $10 donation.

Pickup started on Thursday and runs through Jan. 12. To order your tree for pickup, call 661-525-8689.

All Gone And More

The Bakersfield home-cleaning business is picking up Christmas trees for free on Friday and Saturday. Call 661-889-8339 to schedule a pick up.