BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Santa Clause and even Mayor Karen Goh were seen celebrating the Christmas tree lighting event with the community on Saturday night.

There was live music, hot dogs and hot chocolate to help get people into the holiday spirit during the annual lighting of the Christmas tree at Centennial Plaza in front of Mechanics Bank Area.

For some, the holiday tree lighting ceremony is the cornerstone of the Christmas holiday tradition in Bakersfield.

“It’s such a blessing to have our community get together to celebrate Christmas, and for me to light the tree,” said Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh. “We see Santa, we see a live activities and singers. Everyone joining together and supporting the teddy bear toss.”