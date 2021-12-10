Christmas Tree giveaway spreads holiday cheer

KGET is teaming up with SunPower by Sun Solar and the Bakersfield Homeless Center to continue our annual Christmas tree giveaway to spread holiday cheer to local families in need. SunPower by Sun Solar is sponsoring two families for a Christmas tree giveaway this year.

Olivia recently moved into a new home with her young daughter. She says this display of generosity is more important now than ever.

“Due to my cancer illness, I became homeless. I lost my job, I lost my house,” said Olivia. “God blessed us today. Sun Solar adopted our family and brought us a tree and gifts. We’ve been in situations where we didn’t have anything, and this means a lot.”

Team members rolled in, supplying the tree and gifts to create a dazzling display.

“There’s always a way we can find that helping hand and a sense of community and I encourage everybody to do their part,” said Scott Ryan, President of SunPower by Sun Solar. “It all comes back full circle, it really does.”

The Bakersfield Homeless Center chose Olivia’s family to receive this gift. “The client who received the gifts and the tree today from Sun Solar has been through our shelter and is now a part of our aftercare program where they’re receiving ongoing case management services from our amazing team,” said Lauren Skidmore, CEO of the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

The Bakersfield Homeless Center said it’s always ready to help.

“If you’re an individual and you feel like you can’t meet some of your basic needs, whether that’s your utility bill or even finding toys for your children at Christmas, we want to make sure you feel welcomed into our center and into our home and we can help you along the way,” said Skidmore.

If you want to learn more about how you can help families like this or if you need help yourself, visit the Bakersfield Homeless Center’s website at https://bakhc.org/

KGET would like to thank SunPower by Sun Solar for their generosity. We’ll have another giveaway next week.