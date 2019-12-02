Christmas toy drives kick off in Kern County

Now that December is officially here, many organizations are holding toy drives for Christmas.

While a few drives are already in progress, many of them will be held in the coming weeks. Here’s a list of drives that are in progress or are coming soon:

17 Days of Christmas

KGET 17 News is teaming up with the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County for this toy drive, which starts today and runs through Dec. 17. You can drop off toys at the station, 2120 L Street, or the following locations:

Bakersfield Homeless Center, 1600 E Truxtun Avenue

Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County, 801 Niles Street

The toys will be donated to those For more information, call KGET at 661-283-1700.

CHiPs for KiDs

This toy drive from the Bakersfield California Highway Patrol started in November but will continue through Dec. 16. The CHP is asking for new and unwrapped toys to be dropped off the office, located at 9855 Compagnoni Street, or any of the following locations:

Motor City GMC, 3101 Pacheco Rd.

Carniceria La Carreta, 5792 Stine Road or 3015 Calloway Dr. No. 16

All Walgreens stores

In addition, CHP officers will be downtown on the corner of Chester Ave and 28th Street from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Friday to accept donated toys, which will be given to local children up through age 16.

Call CHP at 661-396-6600 for more information.

Black Angus Steakhouse

This restaurant is holding a Toys for Tots drive on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at 3601 Rosedale Hwy. Members of the Southern California Garrison of the 501st Legion will make appearances in costume as Star Wars characters at the event.

Call 661-324-0814 for more information.

Classic Dreams Car and Truck Club

The club is holding a toy drive on Saturday to benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

The drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House, 420 34th St. The club is accepting toys, cash donations and supplies to help families staying there.

For more information, call 661-304-1567.

Bakersfield Toy Run and Canned Food Drive

The annual event will take place on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting at Beach Park, located at 21st and Oak streets. A parade will begin at 10 a.m. and end at the Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St. Entry into the parade requires one new toy and two non-perishable food items worth $20 combined or $20 in cash.

Food and refreshments will be available at the fairgrounds as well as live music and vendors.All proceeds from the event benefit the local Salvation Army’s Christmas program.

Visit bakersfieldtoyrun.org for more information.

Stuff the Bug

Rock & Wings Sports Bar is hosting a Toys for Tots drive on Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the restaurant, 2180 White Ln. Participants are encouraged to bring a new unwrapped toy to help fill a Volkswagen bug worth of gifts. The organization will also be showing off its vintage cars at the event. 661-282-

For more information, call 5104.