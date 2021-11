BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Christmas season is officially underway in Bakersfield with Saturday’s tree lighting in front of Mechanics Bank Arena.

Saturday’s event featured caroling, a nativity scene and very special guest: Santa Claus.

Santa was there to help Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh and city council members flip the switch on the tree at Centennial Plaza.

“Merry Christmas, Bakersfield. Let’s celebrate the reason for the season, together,” Goh said.