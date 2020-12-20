Christmas light display at southwest Bakersfield home offers break from difficult year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A community event lit up the night on Saturday just in time for the holidays.

Jason Krivitsky opened his home on Durango Way to give people a break from the noise of 2020. Krivitsky decorated his home with lots of Christmas lights and, courtesy of local bakery Warm and Toasty Mini Donuts & Funnel Cakes, offered free hot cocoa and doughnuts to attendees.

Krivitsky said he spent three days preparing the elaborate display.

“This is my fifth year that I’ve done this. Not just myself but for my three boys,” he said. “2020 has been a rough year, so for everybody to get together, it’s a bond and it’s a blessing.”