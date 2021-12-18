‘Christmas in the Neighborhood’ event gives hundreds of gifts to kids, families in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local non-profit did its part to make sure local kids got the holiday they deserve.

The eighth annual “Christmas in the Neighborhood” event took place Saturday at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Non-profit Upside Academy’s theme for the event this year was “Cosmic Christmas Drive-thru.” Hundreds of cars lined up for the event and were gifted with a bag full of presents — one Santa toy bag and a food box were given to those who came by.

Some families were given bicycles and gift cards. More than 1,000 bags of gifts were prepared for the event. Organizers said they would stay until every one was given out.