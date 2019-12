The annual Christmas in the Neighborhood party brought the holiday cheer to East Bakersfield.

It’s the sixth year the Bakersfield Police Activities League hosted the event.

The event featured games, food, and raffles.

The goal of the event is to make sure kids in the community have fun, but also go home knowing the importance of giving back.

“When you see other people give back, you want to give back yourself,” Upside Academy founder Natesha Johnson said.