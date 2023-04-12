BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – April is not typically the time of year people put together wish lists. Undertakings like that are more commonly associated with kids and Christmas. Well, everyone is a kid this week, thanks to the city of Bakersfield.

The city launched a Retailers and Restaurants Survey Wednesday. The goal of the survey: Identify the businesses, presumably regional and national chains, you’d like to see come to this unofficial capital of the southern San Joaquin Valley.

The collected data will be used to identify potential retail newcomers worth engaging and pinpoint amenities most desired by local residents.

Respondents are asked to rate how strongly they agree or disagree with the statement: “Bakersfield has a wide selection of retailers and restaurants to choose from.”

They’re asked the name of their favorite local restaurant, their favorite local retailer, the three restaurants they’d most like to see come to Bakersfield and their three most desired retailers.

Who’s winning? We can’t say at this stage. But we did see some strong performers on KGET’s Facebook page, where we posted the survey link. What about out on the street?

“I’d like to see an adult version for Chuck E. Cheese,” Mitchell Radila said. “More bars. I guess it never hurts to have more. But it’d be nice to see the city grow more in general, have more stores.

Six-year-old Lillian Young, walking down the street with her stroller-pushing mother, said she wanted some fun.

“An amusement park,” she said. “A big slide, some rides and a big food court.”

Danial Garcia was all about one restaurant and one particular dish.

“I’d like to see a Cheesecake Factory, man,” he said.

What is it about the Cheesecake Factory?

“It’s that pasta, that Chicken Alfredo, that Fettuccine Alfredo, man,” Garcia said. “That’s where it’s at, right there, man. “

Is there a second-place choice?

“Nah, honestly,” he said. “Cheesecake Factory, just because… I like the restaurant. We drive up to, well, up towards L.A. to go to just eat that Fettuccine Alfredo, man.”

The survey was created by the city’s Economic & Community Development Department, specifically Assistant Director Jenni Byers. The results will be just another tool in the department’s toolbox when it rolls out the administrative red carpet.

Why is the city doing this? Enhance the sales tax base – that is a good guess. But a city with a strong array of amenities including restaurants and retail is a city that’s going to be more attractive to potential new employers.

The survey closes on April 21. Click here to vote in the survey.