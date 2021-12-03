Christmas for Seniors, Stuff the Bus at KGET Studios

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s the season of giving and KGET along with the Bakersfield Family Medical Center hosted “Christmas for Seniors.”

An event the Bakersfield community supported with truck filled donations all to help bring Christmas joy to seniors in need.

The event is called “Stuff the Bus”. The busses were stuffed. The bus was packed with essentials like blankets, detergent, and toothpaste. But that’s not all. Multiple busses were packed to the brim with donations.



The event’s goal is to give aid to seniors, many of whom have to live on a tight budget.

“I think that at this time of the year there is a lot of focus on children and toys and that’s great,” Jennifer Robbins a donor at “Stuff the Bus” said. “But I think seniors are definitely kind of forgotten especially over the holidays even though their needs are so simple.”

Donating is simple. Items can be just common household goods.

“I brought a big thing of paper towels, some good toilet paper, some Kleenex,” Robbins said.

These gifts might look humble but to many seniors they’re as good as gold.

“It’s for seniors who might not receive gifts,” Lina Mootry a Board Member with Christmas for Seniors said. “They don’t have family and so this is a really special time for them. We have some homemade blankets, two ply toilet paper which to us is kind of a normal thing. To a lot of our seniors, it’s a luxury.”

The gifts really do make a difference, For some, it’s the difference between buying food and paying bills or getting important medicine.

“We delivered just everyday essentials to a senior lady one year, because she couldn’t afford the everyday essentials she wasn’t going to purchase her medicine for the month,” Ericka Aguirre the Activities Director for The Palms at San Lauren said. “When we showed up she was elated.”

It’s not too late to donate. You can still drop stuff off at the Christmas for Senior’s office at 13129 Rosedale Highway where they will continue to accept donations until Dec. 10th.