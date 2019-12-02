Christmas for Seniors collecting necessities for local senior citizens

Christmas for Seniors of Kern County is once again collecting necessities and other items for local seniors this holiday season. 

The nonprofit organization is in need of the following items: Dryer fabric softener sheets, laundry detergent, dish soap, paper towels, razors and shaving cream, toilet paper, shampoo and conditioner, toothbrushes and toothpaste, deodorant, large-print books, large-print word find/puzzle books, hand sanitizer and more. 

Items can be brought to 13129 Rosedale Hwy. For more information, call 661-703-8893.

