Christmas For Seniors collects thousands of items for holiday baskets
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Hundreds of local seniors will have a Merry Christmas thanks to your generosity at KGET's Stuff the Bus Drive.
We partnered with Christmas For Seniors for the event all day last Friday.
Close to 3,000 items were donated along with $2,700 in cash to buy items for low-income, home-bound seniors, to make more than 1,500 Christmas baskets.
If you missed Friday's event, you can still donate sundries and gifts to the Christmas For Seniors center in Northwest Bakersfield.
They also need volunteers to deliver the gifts.
Christmas For Seniors is located at 13129 Rosedale Highway at Allen Road.
Christmas For Seniors says these are the most requested items.
- Two-ply Toilet Paper
- Laundry Detergent
- Fabric Softener Sheets
- Shaving Cream / Razors
- Cleaning Supplies
- Shampoo, Conditioner and Lotions
- Bath Soap / Body wash
- Paper Towels and Kleenex
- Toothpaste / Toothbrushes
- Deodorant / Hand Sanitizer
- Jigsaw Puzzles (medium/ large pieces)
- Large Print Puzzle Books
- Large Print Reading Books
They ask that you do not donate "economy size" items.
More Stories
-
A man recovering from severe burns he suffered in an apartment fire…
-
Delano area death marks 100 homicides in Kern County
-
Four Bakersfield firefighters with 37 years of experience between…