Local News

Christmas For Seniors collects thousands of items for holiday baskets

Posted: Dec 03, 2018 07:13 PM PST

Updated: Dec 03, 2018 07:15 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Hundreds of local seniors will have a Merry Christmas thanks to your generosity at KGET's Stuff the Bus Drive.

We partnered with Christmas For Seniors for the event all day last Friday.

Close to 3,000 items were donated along with $2,700 in cash to buy items for low-income, home-bound seniors, to make more than 1,500 Christmas baskets.

If you missed Friday's event, you can still donate sundries and gifts to the Christmas For Seniors center in Northwest Bakersfield.

They also need volunteers to deliver the gifts.

Christmas For Seniors is located at 13129 Rosedale Highway at Allen Road.

Christmas For Seniors says these are the most requested items.

  • Two-ply Toilet Paper
  • Laundry Detergent
  • Fabric Softener Sheets
  • Shaving Cream / Razors
  • Cleaning Supplies
  • Shampoo, Conditioner and Lotions
  • Bath Soap / Body wash
  • Paper Towels and Kleenex
  • Toothpaste / Toothbrushes
  • Deodorant / Hand Sanitizer
  • Jigsaw Puzzles (medium/ large pieces)
  • Large Print Puzzle Books
  • Large Print Reading Books

They ask that you do not donate "economy size" items.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected