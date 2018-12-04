Christmas For Seniors collects thousands of items for holiday baskets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Hundreds of local seniors will have a Merry Christmas thanks to your generosity at KGET's Stuff the Bus Drive.

We partnered with Christmas For Seniors for the event all day last Friday.

Close to 3,000 items were donated along with $2,700 in cash to buy items for low-income, home-bound seniors, to make more than 1,500 Christmas baskets.

If you missed Friday's event, you can still donate sundries and gifts to the Christmas For Seniors center in Northwest Bakersfield.

They also need volunteers to deliver the gifts.

Christmas For Seniors is located at 13129 Rosedale Highway at Allen Road.

Christmas For Seniors says these are the most requested items.

Two-ply Toilet Paper

Laundry Detergent

Fabric Softener Sheets

Shaving Cream / Razors

Cleaning Supplies

Shampoo, Conditioner and Lotions

Bath Soap / Body wash

Paper Towels and Kleenex

Toothpaste / Toothbrushes

Deodorant / Hand Sanitizer

Jigsaw Puzzles (medium/ large pieces)

Large Print Puzzle Books

Large Print Reading Books

They ask that you do not donate "economy size" items.