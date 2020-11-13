Christmas for Seniors collecting items for low-income, veteran seniors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christmas for Seniors of Kern County is collecting items for low-income and veteran seniors for the holiday season.
The organization is asking for the following items:
Socks, dryer fabric softener sheets, laundry detergent (small sizes – HE please), dish soap, disinfectant wipes, paper towels, Kleenex, razors, shaving cream, quality two-ply toilet paper, shampoo, body lotions, tooth brushes and tooth paste, men’s and ladies deodorant, large print word find/puzzle books, large print books and calendars, dish towels, wash clothes, dish clothes, $10 gift cards (Walmart, Target, Drug Stores, 99 Cent Store, Dollar Tree, etc.), non-perishable food—soups, crackers, canned meats, Vienna sausage, drinks, macaroni n cheese, chili and cornbread, puddings and Jello.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the organization is making several changes this year, including:
- Each senior will will receive a bag of necessities: cleaning products, personal hygiene, etc. and a bag of food and other miscellaneous fun items. There will not be a personal gift this year for each individual recipient. All items will be sanitized thoroughly before being packed and distributed.
- Only 10 people are allowed in the building to work at any time. Masks are required. Call Carol Montsinger at (661) 588-4614 to sign up for a volunteer time slot.
Christmas for Seniors is also asking for help with “Parking Lot Elves” – people who will help unload in the parking lot and carry donations to the door. This is an outdoor position.
For more information call (661) 703-1020 or (661) 703-8893. The organization is accepting donations Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can be dropped off at 6601 Niles Street at the East Bakersfield Senior Center. The mailing address is listed as 3501 Mall View Rd #298-115 Bakersfield, CA 93306.