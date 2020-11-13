Christmas for Seniors collecting items for low-income, veteran seniors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christmas for Seniors of Kern County is collecting items for low-income and veteran seniors for the holiday season.

The organization is asking for the following items:

Socks, dryer fabric softener sheets, laundry detergent (small sizes – HE please), dish soap, disinfectant wipes, paper towels, Kleenex, razors, shaving cream, quality two-ply toilet paper, shampoo, body lotions, tooth brushes and tooth paste, men’s and ladies deodorant, large print word find/puzzle books, large print books and calendars, dish towels, wash clothes, dish clothes, $10 gift cards (Walmart, Target, Drug Stores, 99 Cent Store, Dollar Tree, etc.), non-perishable food—soups, crackers, canned meats, Vienna sausage, drinks, macaroni n cheese, chili and cornbread, puddings and Jello.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the organization is making several changes this year, including:

Each senior will will receive a bag of necessities: cleaning products, personal hygiene, etc. and a bag of food and other miscellaneous fun items. There will not be a personal gift this year for each individual recipient. All items will be sanitized thoroughly before being packed and distributed.

Only 10 people are allowed in the building to work at any time. Masks are required. Call Carol Montsinger at (661) 588-4614 to sign up for a volunteer time slot.

Christmas for Seniors is also asking for help with “Parking Lot Elves” – people who will help unload in the parking lot and carry donations to the door. This is an outdoor position.

For more information call (661) 703-1020 or (661) 703-8893. The organization is accepting donations Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can be dropped off at 6601 Niles Street at the East Bakersfield Senior Center. The mailing address is listed as 3501 Mall View Rd #298-115 Bakersfield, CA 93306.