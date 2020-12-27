CHRISTMAS ANGELS: Blessing Corner Ministries distributes hundreds of meals, essential items, and toys to families in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Blessing Corner Ministries distributed hundreds of meals, essential items, and toys on Christmas Day to families and people in need, ensuring them a truly merry Christmas.

In what some pointed out was a sign of the times, families lined up their cars around the block, each awaiting to receive the holiday essentials.

“With COVID-19, we have to continue what we’re doing,” said Bonnie turner, co-pastor at the Blessing Corner Ministries. Herself once homeless, she relates to these hard times, and now wants to make it her mission to make a difference.

“These families that are overworked and out of work. So we’re just so happy with our Christmas angels that have blessed us to be able to be a blessing to them,” Turner said.

One local “angel,” in particular, donated a significant amount of money this year. The exact amount was not disclosed, but the money was enough to fund more than 100 bikes, scooters, skateboards, and toys combined.

The doner requested to remain anonymous, but Zack Bashirtash, co-owner of Infinity of Bakersfield, acknowledged it was someone in his family.

“A lot of kids don’t have a lot to look forward to,” he said. “… When you’re a kid you look forward to Christmas all year long and, depending on your circumstances, family circumstances, you don’t know what that’s gonna look like. And so having a place like the Blessing Corner, that is that arm that reaches into the community and makes a difference, is worthwhile.”

Michael Drummer, father of six, said the distribution was especially meaningful for him. 2020, he added, was one of his toughest years yet.

“It’s been really challenging. I’ve been in between jobs. Financial situation has been pretty tough,” Drummer said. “It’s a true blessing for people who may not have, especially in the times we’re in now with everything that’s been taking place. Financially, the struggle is kind of tough, so to have something like this for the community and those that may not have, it’s a great thing,” he continued.

Tumeka Baker, aunt of one-year-old Camden, said she was grateful her nephew would receive a training bike.

“Since we’ve been through this pandemic, a lot things have been hard, a lot of people have lost incomes. People can’t afford to get things for their kids and stuff, so to have the blessing corner to bless you with that, it’s totally awesome,” Baker said.

Drummer echoed a similar sentiment.

“I look at it as a true blessing.”

In the end, all of the bikes, scooters, and skateboards on hand were given away. Turner said roughly 1,600 people came through and benefited from this event.