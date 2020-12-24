‘Christmas angel’ writes a big check to Blessing Corner, which uses it to buy dozens of kids’ bikes and much more

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of low-income children will be receiving bikes, toys and toiletries thanks to the generosity of those who donated to a Union Avenue ministry called the Blessing Corner.

One benefactor really stands out, though — a benefactor the folks at the Blessing Corner are calling their Christmas angel.

That Christmas angel can be found at the Bakersfield Auto Mall, where the merchants sell personal transportation — four wheels at a time. But at the city’s Infiniti dealership, the owners took time this Christmas season to deal in blessings — two wheels at a time.

Bonnie Turner’s outreach to the spiritual and material needs of the southeast Bakersfield community her church serves has her sanctuary looks more like a warehouse filled with toys, dolls, games and personal items like toothbrushes and shampoo — all of it gifted to Blessing Corner or purchased with funds donated to the church.

One donation stood out at the Blessing Corner, at the corner of Union Avenue and First Street, in the old Chateau Basque.

“We were able to purchase a tremendous amount of bicycles and scooters and skateboards and a lot more toys to go with what we already have,” Turner said. “… To not have enough … in a year where more help is needed would have been really, really bad. So thank God for the Christmas angels.”

Her daughter Tasha said she was overwhelmed.

“It just really helped fill in the light areas of our giving,” she said. “So, so grateful.”

And who is this angel? It’s not Zack Bashirtash, although the last name is correct.

It’s his uncle, who declined to be identified more specifically and declined to comment.

“A lot of kids don’t have a lot to look forward to,” Zack Bashirtash said. “… When you’re a kid you look forward to Christmas all year long and, depending on your circumstances, family circumstances, you don’t know what that’s gonna look like. And so having a place like the Blessing Corner, that is that arm that reaches into the community and makes a difference, is worthwhile.”

The elder Bashirtash brothers — Zack’s father and uncle, immigrants from Iran — opened a gas station and used car lot on Golden State Avenue in the 1970s — and the family now owns all or part of eight dealerships, including Infiniti.

But the generosity hasn’t ended with the Bashirtash family.

Several men, workers in the neighborhood, are donating their time and sweat, toiling through their work breaks and lunch hours to assemble bicycles — all 90 of them purchased with Bashirtash’s gift.

Zack Bashirtash said his uncle anonymously gifted the money — amount not disclosed — not for notoriety but because it was the right thing to do.

“This town has been good to a lot of people, a lot of businesses,” he said.

This is just more evidence the spirit of giving is very much alive in this place, Bakersfield, this place, where we live.

2020 has been tough for most Americans, but it’s evident at the Blessing Corner — and at at least one car dealership — the spirit of the season will not be vanquished.