Christina Chavez: Loudon Elementary

Wish list:

  • White Printer Paper
  • Astrobrights Color Paper
  • Astrobrights Colored Cardstock (any assorted colors)
  • White Cardstock
  • Black Dry Erase Markers (30 students)
  • Dry Erasers for students’ dry erase boards (30 students)
  • Tissue
  • Pencils (as many as possible)
  • Electric Pencil Sharpener
  • Erasers (as many as possible)
  • Headphones (please no earbuds) for 30 students
  • Double-sided Tape
  • Post-It Notes
  • Sheet Protectors
  • Elmer’s white glue sticks
  • Permanent Glue Dots “Dot ‘N Go” Dispenser (5)
  • Ziploc baggies- small size
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Heavy Duty Packing Tape
  • Candy/ Treats / Packaged Snacks
  • Pipe Cleaners
  • Play Doh (any kind, any assorted colors)
  • Round magnets
  • Black lights
  • Sidewalk Chalk
  • 5 Mr. Potato Head Toys and Pieces
  • Bucket of Monkeys Game
  • Pie Face or Pie Face Showdown Game
  • Packet of Balloons
  • Operation Game
  • Candyland Game
  • Legos of any size
  • Marbles
  • Superhero Capes (30 students)

