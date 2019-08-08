Christina Book: Berkshire Elementary

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Wish list:
A whiteboard kidney table


There are several books that I would love to add to my classroom library as well as have access to for read-alouds.

These include:

Rain Reign 

The War I Finally Won 

Outrun the Moon 

I am Malala 

Fadeaway 

She Persisted 

The War That Saved My Life 

The Sandwich Swap

The Skin I’m In

A Long Walk to Water 

A Boy Like You 

Pax

The Science of Breakable Things

Other items include: 

Expo Markers

Sticky notes 

Laminating Sheets

Again, thank you so much for this wonderful opportunity! 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story