Christina Book: Berkshire Elementary

Wish list:
A whiteboard kidney table
There are several books that I would love to add to my classroom library as well as have access to for read-alouds.
These include:
Rain Reign
The War I Finally Won
Outrun the Moon
I am Malala
Fadeaway
She Persisted
The War That Saved My Life
The Sandwich Swap
The Skin I’m In
A Long Walk to Water
A Boy Like You
Pax
The Science of Breakable Things
Other items include:
Expo Markers
Sticky notes
Laminating Sheets
Again, thank you so much for this wonderful opportunity!