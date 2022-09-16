BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday was 17 News reporter Christian Galeno’s last day before heading home to tell the stories of the communities in his native Los Angeles.

Christian started at 17 News just over a year ago, arriving from KYMA-TV in Yuma, Arizona. But now he’ll be taking on a new challenge in Los Angeles for Spectrum News 1.

While in Bakersfield, Christian won an Emmy award for his special report on the missing California City boys Orrin and Orson West and has been an integral part of our newsroom from Day 1.