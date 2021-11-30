Chris Lane to play at the Fox Theater

Chris Lane arrives at the American Country Countdown Awards at the Forum on Sunday, May 1, 2016 in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Country artist Chris Lane will make a stop at the Fox Theater on his Fill Them Boots Tour on Feb. 11, 2022.

Fill Them Boots is Lane’s third album, which was released in 2021.

“Laps Around the Sun was a step in the right direction,” Lane said, referring to his 2018 sophomore album. “Now I feel like third time around – well, they say the third time is the charm.”

This album features the song “Big, Big Plans,” about Lane’s love for his then girlfriend and now wife, Lauren.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 3 at 10. a.m.