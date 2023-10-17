BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comedian Chris Distefano is set to bring his ‘Right Intention, Wrong Time’ tour to the historic Fox Theater on Feb. 8, according to a news release.

You may recognize Distefano from MTV’s Guy Code and Girl Code or his latest Netflix comedy special “Speshy Weshy.” He also hosts “Chrissy Chaos” and “Hey Babe” podcasts, the latter is co-hosted with Sal Vulcano from Impractical Jokers.

Early bird tickets go on sale Oct. 17 at noon via AXS.com. General sale tickets will be available Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.