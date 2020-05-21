CHP will be out in force looking for impaired or reckless drivers over Memorial Day weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said officers will be out in droves looking for impaired or reckless drivers during the Memorial Day holiday from Friday night through Monday.

Officers are encouraging people to stay home except for essential travel and to continue to follow social distancing guidelines. During California’s stay-at-home order, there has been less traffic but more instances of excessive speeding, the CHP said in a news release Thursday.

“The rules still apply, no matter how little traffic there may be,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “Obey the speed limit, fasten your seat belt, drive sober, and put down your phone.”

During the 2019 Memorial Day holiday period, 34 people died in crashes in California. Of the 21 people killed in CHP jurisdiction, 10 were not wearing seat belts, the release said. There were also 1,099 arrests by CHP officers for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The CHP is also reminding drivers to protect child passengers by using age-appropriate child safety

seats, whether a safety seat or booster seat. The law requires children under 8 to ride in the back seat and that children under 2 be secured in a rear-facing child passenger safety seat.