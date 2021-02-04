CHP urging residents to celebrate Super Bowl responsibly

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — With Super Bowl Sunday approaching, the California Highway Patrol is asking residents to celebrate responsibly and stay off roadways if drinking.

“The Super Bowl is one of the most celebrated sporting events of the year, and I am encouraging

Californians to celebrate responsibly,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “If you choose to

drink, do not get behind the wheel. Designate a sober driver.”

The CHP said its officers will be on high alert for impaired drivers this weekend, noting that marijuana, prescription medications and other drugs can also impair a person’s ability to drive.

Four people died in alcohol-involved collisions in California on Super Bowl Sunday in 2020, and

120 people were injured, according to the CHP. Also, the agency made more than 300 DUI arrests statewide that day.

Call 911 if you see a suspected impaired driver.