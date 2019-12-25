CHP urging caution as snow is in the forecast Christmas Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Snow is expected to begin falling on the Grapevine on Wednesday afternoon and the California Highway Patrol is urging travelers to keep checking road conditions and plan ahead.
Following are tips provided by the CHP:
- Check wiper blades and tire pressure.
- Check the forecast and plan alternate routes
- Keep a blanket, snacks, water and a phone charger in the vehicle.
- Slow down and look out for public safety and highway workers.
- Visit QuickMap.dot.ca.gov for current road conditions.