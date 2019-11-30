UPDATE: All lanes on northbound Interstate 5 are now open

UPDATE: BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As of 11:06 a.m: The California Highway Patrol reports all lanes are now open.

As of 9:15 a.m: A traffic collision was reported on northbound Interstate 5, near the Grapevine around 9:15 a.m., which is currently backing up traffic.

According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident website, there was a vehicle overturned, causing the delay of many drivers.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved, however, the people involved are confirmed conscious and alert. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

