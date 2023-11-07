BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol of Bakersfield is set to host a free two-hour class for new teenage drivers and their parents or guardians on Nov. 13.

According to CHP, the class will cover topics such as safe driving habits, consequences of poor choices behind the wheel and tips to avoid crashes.

The class will be held at the CHP Bakersfield office at 9855 Compagnoni St. on Nov. 13 at 6 p.m.

To register for the class, call the Bakersfield CHP at 661-396-6600. At least one parent or guardian must be present with the student.