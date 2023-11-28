BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol Bakersfield is set to host a Start Smart class for new and current teen drivers and their parents.

CHP says the free class will go over safe driving habits, consequences of poor driving choices and tips on how to avoid crashes.

Parents and teens will be more educated and prepared to handle the stress of a new driver, according to CHP.

The class is set for Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Bakersfield CHP office at 9855 Compagnoni St.

At least one parent or guardian must accompany the student to the class.

Call 661-396-6600 to register for the class.