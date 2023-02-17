BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol will be hosting a free driver education class for elderly drivers 65 years and older.

According to CHP, the program was designed to help the senior population improve their driving skills, refresh their knowledge of the rules of the road, and understanding the alternatives to driving.

The ‘Age Well, Drive Smart’ class will be held on Feb. 24 at the Bakersfield CHP office located at 9855 Compagnoni Street, beginning at 9 a.m. to 11a.m., the release said.

Space is limited. To sign up, call CHP at 396-6600.