BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol of Bakersfield is hosting two Start Smart classes this month for current and prospective teenage drivers and their guardians.

The free classes are scheduled for Aug. 23 and 29 at 6 p.m. at the highway patrol office in Bakersfield at 9855 Compagnoni St., according to CHP officials.

During the two-hour class, current and prospective teenage drivers and guardians will learn safe driving habits, tips on how to avoid a crash and the consequences of poor choices behind the wheel.

CHP officials say teenagers and parents will become more aware and educated.

Call the Bakersfield CHP office at 661-396-6600 to register.