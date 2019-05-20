CHP to hold Start Smart class for teen drivers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A free two-hour class for teen drivers will be held by the California Highway Patrol Tuesday evening.
The "Start Smart" class is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the CHP's Bakersfield office at 9855 Compagnoni St. Parents are also welcome to attend.
The class covers safe driving habits, consequences of poor choices behind the wheel and tips on how to avoid a crash.
Anyone interested in attending is asked to call 396-6600 to register.
