CHP to hold pedestrian enforcement operations Friday in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol will be looking for motorists and pedestrians who fail to yield the right-of-way or take unsafe actions at intersections in Bakersfield.

The CHP said it is holding pedestrian safety operations Friday at Niles and Webster streets and Roberts Lane and Plymouth Avenue.

Since Jan. 1, the Bakersfield Area CHP has investigated five fatal collisions and 59 injury crashes involving pedestrians.

“The CHP is conducting this public awareness and enforcement program to educate and encourage members of the community to develop and maintain safe practices while driving, walking and bicycling throughout Bakersfield,” the agency said in a release.

Officers in plain clothes will cross the street while uniformed officers monitor the crosswalk, the release says. Drivers and pedestrians who are stopped may be issued warnings or citations.