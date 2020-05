BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol will deploy more officers in the area beginning Sunday to try to reduce the number of motorcycle crashes resulting from unsafe speed, following too closely, unsafe lane changes and other violations by motorcyclists and other drivers.

From January 2019 through December 2019, there were 103 injury crashes and six fatal crashes involving motorcycles in the Bakersfield CHP jurisdiction, a CHP release said.