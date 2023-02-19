BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As California’s senior population increases, more senior drivers are expected on our roadways.

To prepare for this, the California Highway Patrol has created the Age Well, Drive Smart program statewide, and it is designed to help older drivers drive safer and longer.

The program addresses important topics for senior drivers such as tuning up their driving skills, refreshing their knowledge of the rules of the road, learning about normal and age-related physical changes, and more.

The free class will hold on Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. at the CHP office, and interested persons can call 396-6600 to sign up as space is limited.