BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is offering a free class for current and soon-to-be teen drivers and their parents.

The Smart Start program is a free two-hour class that discusses the importance of safe driving habits, consequences of poor choices on the road, and tips on how to avoid collisions, according to CHP. The program is done in hopes of preparing teens and their parents to face the challenges of being and having a new driver.

The class will be held at the Bakersfield CHP 420 Club, 3910 Alfred Harell Hwy on March 15 at 6 p.m. Space is limited, please call 661-396-6600 to reserve a spot. A parent or guardian must accompany the student.

A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, funds the Smart Start program.