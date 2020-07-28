CHP to hold free car seat checks this Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is holding free car seat checks this Saturday, Aug. 1. Attendees are encouraged to bring their children along with their car seat and have it inspected by specially-trained Child Safety Seat Technicians. The event will be available by appointment only and all participants will be required to wear a face covering. Social distancing will be also be implemented.

CHP wants to remind the public that is important to ensure your child’s car seat is properly installed. Also, make sure you are using size-appropriate car seats or seatbelts for older children.

The car seat checks will take place at the Bakersfield CHP office from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Bakersfield CHP office is located at 9855 Compagnoni Street.

To schedule an appointment, call 396-6600.