BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol will hold a DUI and license checkpoint in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield Saturday night from 7 p.m. to Sunday at 2 a.m., according to CHP.

CHP said, officers will be looking for signs of drug and/or alcohol impairment and checking drivers for proper licensing. This may cause a momentary delay.

Checkpoint locations are placed in locations based on collision statistics, according to CHP.

When available specially trained officers will evaluate those suspected of driving impaired, according to CHP.