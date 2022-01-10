CHP to hold class for teenage drivers and their parents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is offering a free class for new and soon-to-be teenage drivers and their parents or guardians on Tuesday.

The class will be held on Jan. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 3910 Alfred Harrell Hwy.

The class is a two-hour session that touches on important driving issues including safe driving habits, consequences of a poor choice behind the wheel, and tips on how to avoid a collision, according to CHP.

The class is held in hopes of better preparing teens and parents to handle the stresses that come along with becoming a new driver.

Space for the class is limited and CHP asks you to call to register at 661-396-6600. One parent or guardian must be present during the class.