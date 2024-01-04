BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is set to give the public a look inside its live-in training facility with its new docuseries.

The nine-part docuseries “Cadets” is set to premiere on Jan.17 on the CHP’s YouTube page and will focus on a cadet class navigating their journey through the academy, according to CHP.

CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a news release:

Cadets is not just a series; it’s a testament to the CHP’s commitment to excellence, diversity, and the relentless pursuit of transforming individuals from all walks of life into dedicated officers ready to serve the community. We are excited to offer a start-to-finish look inside our Academy as future law enforcement officers are brought to life. Duryee

Views will follow the journey of nine cadets through mental and physical adversity, according to CHP.

A trailer for the series will be available to watch on the CHP’s YouTube.