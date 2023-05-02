BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol will be deploying additional officers in the Fort Tejon area May 25 in an effort to reduce the number of motorcycle crashes in the area, according to a press release.

Officers say they will look for violations by motorcyclists that make roads dangerous for other traffic such as unsafe speeds, following too closely, unsafe lane changes and improper turning, the release says.

Crashes involving motorbikes have continued to be a major concern throughout California as statistical data has revealed 12 injury crashes and one fatality happened throughout 2021 in Fort Tejon, officials say.

Anyone with questions or requesting additional information should contact CHP public information officer D.C. Williams at 661-248-6655.