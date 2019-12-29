CHP to conduct DUI/Drivers License checkpoint Saturday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol will have a DUI/Drivers License checkpoint starting at 7 pm. Saturday until 2 a.m.

According to CHP, the checkpoint will be in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield.

The checkpoints have proven to reduce the number of persons killed and injured in crashes influenced by alcohol and drugs.

Nearly 3,000 people have been killed in alcohol related crashes in California the last three years, CHP says. Crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints are conducted routinely.

According to CHP, officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment. Officers will also be checking drivers for proper licensing, delaying motorists momentarily.