CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint on Dec. 17

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol in Bakersfield said it will conduct a DUI checkpoint Friday night in unincorporated areas.

CHP said its officers will be in an undisclosed area on Dec. 17 between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Officers will be on the lookout for any signs of impairment to drivers and will check for proper licensing.

Officials say routine, well-publicized DUI checkpoints and patrols can reduce alcohol involved crashes by 20%. The checkpoints act as a deterrent, to get drunk drivers off the road and for public education.

According to CHP, nearly 3,000 people have died in alcohol-related crashes over the last three years.