BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County on Friday.

CHP said officers will be at an undisclosed location between 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and 2 a.m. Dec. 31 checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and proper licensing.

Officials said too many members of the community are injured and killed on roadways by impaired drivers.

Officers believe routine and well-publicized DUI checkpoints are an effective tool in preventing motorists from drinking and driving.

Anyone who spots a suspected impaired driver is asked to call 911.