BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, May 26 at an undisclosed location.

CHP officers will be checking for signs of impairment in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield between 7 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to officials, 30% of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems. More drivers have tested positive for drugs that may impair driving, 14%, than did for alcohol 7.3%.

Of the drugs, marijuana was most prevalent, at 7.4%, slightly more than alcohol.

Anyone who suspects seeing an impaired driver on the road is urged to call 911.