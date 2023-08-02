CHP cruiser seen in this undated filed photo.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is scheduled to conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 4 at an undisclosed location in Kern County.

CHP officers will be checking for signs of alcohol and drug impairment in an unincorporated area of Kern County between 6 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect to face jail time, license suspension, fines and DUI classes that can exceed $10,000, CHP said in a statement.

Anyone who suspects seeing an impaired driver on the road is urged to call 911.