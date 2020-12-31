CHP to begin New Year’s maximum enforcement period Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol will begin its New Year’s holiday Maximum Enforcement Period on Thursday evening.

The agency said the enforcement period begins at 6:01 p.m. Dec. 30 and lasts through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

Even as residents are urged to stay home and avoid large gatherings, CHP will have officers on roads looking out for potentially impaired drivers. “Together, with the public’s commitment to safe and sober driving, our officers will continue to work to make California’s roadways safe for all who use them,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a statement Wednesday.

CHP says last year, during a 30-hour enforcement period, at least three people were killed in crashes on state highways and 491 people were arrested for DUI.