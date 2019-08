BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP says officers will be on alert looking for potentially impaired drivers during the Labor Day weekend during its Maximum Enforcement Period.

The Maximum Enforcement Period begins Friday, Aug. 29 at 6 pm. and runs through Labor Day at midnight.

CHP says during the 2018 Labor Day weekend, 36 people died on California roadways.

Officers also arrested nearly 1,100 people for DUI.