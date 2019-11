BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP officers will be out on the roads, up and down the state for its Maximum Enforcement Period during the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

CHP said it will deploy all available officers during the period beginning at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Officers will be on patrol on highways and roads on the lookout for unsafe driving, impaired or distracted drivers, speeding and passengers not wearing seat belts.