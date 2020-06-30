CHP to be out in force looking for impaired or distracted drivers on July 4 weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is urging people to stay safe and drive sober this holiday weekend.

The CHP will be out in force from 6 p.m. Friday to midnight Sunday looking for impaired or reckless drivers. During the July 4 weekend last year, officers made 1,317 arrests statewide. Thirty-six people died in crashes that weekend, according to the CHP.

“Should be the upcoming weekend include a road trip, stay safe and healthy with a few additional precautions,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley. “Obeying speed limits, buckling up, and not driving impaired or distracted will be more important than ever.”

The CHP is also asking people who decide to leave home to wear face coverings, maintain physical distancing and wash hands frequently.

Anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver is asked to call 911.