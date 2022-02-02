CHP still searching for hit-and-run driver who killed teen, Angel Berumen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The hit-and-run driver who killed Angel Berumen, 16, on Jan. 25 has still not been found and the California Highway Patrol is asking for the community’s help.

Multiple agencies including CHP Bakersfield Area, CHP Central Division Investigative Services Unit, Bakersfield CHP Safety Services Program and the Bakersfield Police Department have been working to catch the driver, according to CHP. The agencies have received multiple tips from the public, but are still seeking the assistance of the community.

If you saw anything on Jan. 25, from 5:45 a.m. to 6:38 a.m. in the area of Niles Street and Brentwood Drive or east of Valencia Drive to call the California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Office at 661-396-6600.

Beruman was hit while riding his skateboard across Niles Street near Brentwood Drive between 5:45 a.m. to 6:38 a.m., according to CHP. Beruman was left unconscious in the center median and was seen by a motorist driving by. He was taken to Kern Medical then airlifted to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera where he later died.

The make and model of the suspect vehicle are unknown, but the vehicle is red and the damage is likely to a part of the vehicle that had been previously repaired or damaged, according to CHP.