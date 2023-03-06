BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local teenagers and parents can receive safe driving tips for free in the California Highway Patrol’s Start Smart program.

The class is two hours on March 14 at 6 p.m., according to a news release. During the class teenagers and parents can learn safe driving habits, tips on how to avoid a crash and the consequences of poor choices behind the wheel.

This class will make parents and teenagers more educated and aware, according to a news release.

The class is scheduled to be held at the CHP Bakersfield Office at 9855 Compagnoni St and at least one parent or guardian must accompany the student, according to a news release.

Space is limited to sign up. You can call the Bakersfield CHP Office to reserve a spot at 661-396-6600.