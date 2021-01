BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol formed a special unit this week targeting speeders and reckless drivers on the Grapevine — and made 191 stops within four hours.

The agency said the unit was comprised of officers from the Fort Tejon, Bakersfield, Buttonwillow and Grapevine Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility areas to help lower the amount of crashes caused by speeding motorists.